Spectrecoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00121197 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00024471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001635 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00284654 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

