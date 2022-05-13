Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HSBC lowered Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SEPJY opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Spectris has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

