SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Reaches $259,385.30

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 23% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $259,385.30 and approximately $354.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,593.38 or 0.99946303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00036491 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00103258 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00199677 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00241446 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00121197 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003133 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.