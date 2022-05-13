Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.61 million.Spire Global also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

Shares of SPIR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 1,592,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,655. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

