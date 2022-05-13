Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys 4,474 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. LendingTree accounts for approximately 1.9% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of LendingTree worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in LendingTree by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,509. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.89 and a 12 month high of $228.81. The stock has a market cap of $830.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.18.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

