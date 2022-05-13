Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,592,000 after acquiring an additional 921,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.59. 10,206,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,062,233. The firm has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

