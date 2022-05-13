Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 199,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,856,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,917. The stock has a market cap of $272.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.