Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,875,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after buying an additional 187,324 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,752,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 255,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,110,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.