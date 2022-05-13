Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Tenable makes up 2.7% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tenable worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after acquiring an additional 351,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tenable by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Tenable by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 236,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 63.4% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,499,000 after buying an additional 651,897 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $405,761.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,502.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,804,607. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,679. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.