Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,150 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,670 shares of company stock worth $1,544,581. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.57. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

