Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,150 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,670 shares of company stock worth $1,544,581. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.57. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.