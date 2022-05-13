Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Repligen comprises about 2.2% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Repligen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Repligen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $144.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.84.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.