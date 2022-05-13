Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 49,960 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,960 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7,763.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 172,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,110,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,019,033 shares in the company, valued at $25,118,354.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

