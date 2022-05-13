Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. MGP Ingredients comprises about 3.1% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of MGP Ingredients worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total transaction of $94,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

MGPI stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.03. 86,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,691. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $102.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.14.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

