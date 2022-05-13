Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SPRB stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,599. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPRB shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 145.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.