SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SSEZY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 2,200 ($27.12) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised SSE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC lowered SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.93) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,086.38.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. SSE has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

