SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 69,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,273,432 shares.The stock last traded at $18.56 and had previously closed at $18.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

