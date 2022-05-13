Standard Protocol (STND) Trading Down 60% Over Last 7 Days

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 60% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $493,984.78 and approximately $114,521.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.71 or 0.00544038 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.08 or 2.06227873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00036371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

