Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.69.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.52. 53,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.23. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $117.53 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

