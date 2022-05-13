Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Lowered to C$72.00 at Scotiabank

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STN. National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.92.

STN traded up C$1.52 on Thursday, reaching C$55.01. The company had a trading volume of 159,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,818. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.06. The company has a market cap of C$6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$53.05 and a 52-week high of C$73.10.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,627,576.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,644 shares of company stock worth $2,997,658.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

