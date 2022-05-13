Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STRY traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 16,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,618. Starry Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,815,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

