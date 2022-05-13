Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $94.16

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.16 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.15). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.15), with a volume of 202,378 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.42.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.