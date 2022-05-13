Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STLC. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stelco in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$62.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.00.

Stelco stock opened at C$36.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.37 and a one year high of C$56.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

