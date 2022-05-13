Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.29.

Shares of TSE:SJ traded up C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,760. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$33.93 and a one year high of C$50.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

