Stephens Downgrades Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLSE. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ PLSE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 21,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,479. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 102,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

