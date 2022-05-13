Stephens Downgrades Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLSE. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.13.
NASDAQ PLSE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 21,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,479. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 102,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.
About Pulse Biosciences (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.