Stephens Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Underweight

Stephens cut shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AFRM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Affirm from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.59.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 181,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,383,174.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,467,578 shares in the company, valued at $132,240,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

