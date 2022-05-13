STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STE stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.22. 1,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,505. STERIS has a twelve month low of $188.10 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.14.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $5,632,626 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 222.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in STERIS by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.