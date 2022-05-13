Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sterling Check updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on STER. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sterling Check by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

