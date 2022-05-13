Steven Pantelick Sells 2,501 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $49,494.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,051 shares in the company, valued at $198,909.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Steven Pantelick sold 2,555 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $70,875.70.

On Friday, March 4th, Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $649,800.00.

PUBM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.18. 1,645,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,518. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $994.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.53. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PubMatic by 66.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUBM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

