StockNews.com Lowers Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.77. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 58.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

