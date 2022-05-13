StockNews.com Lowers Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Hold

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 55,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,677. The company has a market capitalization of $98.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 19.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth $98,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

