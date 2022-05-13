StockNews.com Lowers Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Hold

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 55,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,677. The company has a market capitalization of $98.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.
Farmer Bros. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmer Bros. (FARM)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.