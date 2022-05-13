StockNews.com Lowers Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of GNK opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $900.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.77%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

