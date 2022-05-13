StockNews.com Lowers John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.93. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $852.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

