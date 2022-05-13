StockNews.com Lowers Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of MX stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $716.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.