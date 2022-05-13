StockNews.com Upgrades Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Buy

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded up $11.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.92. The stock had a trading volume of 58,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,738. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $197.16 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.33.
Cavco Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
