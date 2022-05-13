StockNews.com Upgrades Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Buy

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded up $11.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.92. The stock had a trading volume of 58,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,738. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $197.16 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,573,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

