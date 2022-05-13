StockNews.com Upgrades Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) to Strong-Buy

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of MRAM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 384,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,606. The company has a market capitalization of $115.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

