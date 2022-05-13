StockNews.com Upgrades Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Powell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

NASDAQ POWL opened at $26.06 on Monday. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $306.99 million, a PE ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.85 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is -452.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Powell Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries (Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.