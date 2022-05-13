StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Up 18.3%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shares rose 18.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 594,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,027,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.31.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in StoneCo by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 509,000 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.