StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Up 18.3%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shares rose 18.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 594,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,027,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.36.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in StoneCo by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 509,000 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.