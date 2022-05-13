Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 0.9% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,073. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $224.02 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.20 and a 200-day moving average of $258.56. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

