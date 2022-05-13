Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 273.5% in April

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 273.5% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SUBCY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.62. 20,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Subsea 7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.