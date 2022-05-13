Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 828.6% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:SUOPY traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.33. 4,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. Sumco has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Sumco ( OTCMKTS:SUOPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $802.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumco will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

