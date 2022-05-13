Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ SMMF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $339.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 32.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

