Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.63.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

