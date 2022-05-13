Sun Life Financial Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.53. The business had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.92.

Shares of SLF opened at C$61.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.17. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$60.43 and a 12 month high of C$74.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

