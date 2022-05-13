Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.86.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.