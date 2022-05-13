SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 64,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 728,866 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.44.

STKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $783.51 million, a PE ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.