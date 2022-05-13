Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
LON:SUR opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.03) on Monday. Sureserve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 106 ($1.31). The company has a market cap of £137.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.
About Sureserve Group (Get Rating)
