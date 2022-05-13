Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

LON:SUR opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.03) on Monday. Sureserve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 106 ($1.31). The company has a market cap of £137.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

