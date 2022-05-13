Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $24.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.59.

Bumble stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,922. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.81 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

