Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $41.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.95.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $37.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

