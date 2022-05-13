Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SYZ traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.33. 16,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.33. Sylogist has a 52 week low of C$7.41 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Get Sylogist alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total transaction of C$42,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$193,812.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.