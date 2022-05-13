Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Acumen Capital to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Acumen Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

Sylogist stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.08. 175,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,350. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.78. Sylogist has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sylogist will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.